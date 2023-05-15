Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 174,001 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 174,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for 0.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. 1,072,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,263. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.04. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.