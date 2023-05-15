Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. 5,403,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,971,490. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several analysts have commented on VALE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

