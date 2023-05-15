Matthews International Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,362 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

BABA stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.94. 9,779,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,315,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

