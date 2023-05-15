Matthews International Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

