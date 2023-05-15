Matthews International Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 867,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,830,000. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 991,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

