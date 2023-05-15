Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 483,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MATW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International stock remained flat at $37.85 during midday trading on Monday. 5,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Matthews International has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $40.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -43.19%.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.