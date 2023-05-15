McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

