Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.70. 989,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,125. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

