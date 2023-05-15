MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Update

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of MEIP opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.03. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.60.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $4.80. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
- Bargain or Bust? Is Dish Network Stock Overcooked?
- UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn’t Beating Expectations
- Boeing’s April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.