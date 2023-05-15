MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Update

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.03. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $4.80. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

