MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Buys $24,999,999.50 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,347,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,281,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,866,342.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MeiraGTx Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,037. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($5.29) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 265.59% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. As a group, analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 6,641,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,333 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,103,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on MeiraGTx from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MeiraGTx from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

