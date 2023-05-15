MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Buys $24,999,999.50 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,347,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,281,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,866,342.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MeiraGTx Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,037. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($5.29) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 265.59% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. As a group, analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on MeiraGTx from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MeiraGTx from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
