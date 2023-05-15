Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of MLCO opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.45.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
