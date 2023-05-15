Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MLCO opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after buying an additional 3,596,229 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,407,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

