MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $60.44 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $60.44 million and $105,135.23 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

