MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $104.68 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $104.68 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $23.49 or 0.00086902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,036.86 or 1.00034591 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,456,903 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,456,902.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.53288041 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,588,384.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

