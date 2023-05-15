Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

MU stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.59. 8,612,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,660,459. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

