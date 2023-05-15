MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Up 16.2% in April

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. 16,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,035.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 16,346 shares of company stock worth $308,859 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 74,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 102.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,653,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

