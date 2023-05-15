Millennium Group International Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 15th (NASDAQ:MGIH)

Millennium Group International’s (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, May 15th. Millennium Group International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Millennium Group International Stock Performance

MGIH stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Millennium Group International has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited is a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited is based in HONG KONG.

