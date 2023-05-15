Mina 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.37 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $501.59 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,032,779,693 coins and its circulating supply is 901,145,845 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,032,498,892.8400393 with 900,689,342.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56296732 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $10,803,517.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.