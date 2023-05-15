Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 416,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 302.1 days.
Mineral Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Mineral Resources stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $67.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
About Mineral Resources
Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J.
See Also
