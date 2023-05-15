Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 416,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 302.1 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mineral Resources stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.