Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.