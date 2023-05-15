Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $289.19 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.39. The company has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

