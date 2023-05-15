Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.02 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average is $171.14. The stock has a market cap of $297.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

