Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Booking worth $79,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Booking by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 114,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,715,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,634.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,593.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2,316.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

