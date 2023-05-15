Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $70.08 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $70,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

SNPS opened at $366.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.99 and a 200 day moving average of $348.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

