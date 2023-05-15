Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $86.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $382.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

