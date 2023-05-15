Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $96.74 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,422 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Enbridge worth $96,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 292.13%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

