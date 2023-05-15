Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $58.60 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $457.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.