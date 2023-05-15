Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,835 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $94,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 316.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,138,000 after buying an additional 233,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $325.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

