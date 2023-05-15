Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,331 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $61,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.15 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

