Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 417,840 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.80% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $66,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $53.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

