Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,658,345 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,626,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,658,345 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.75% of SSR Mining worth $56,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

