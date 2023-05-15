Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at VNET Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRTX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 171,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

