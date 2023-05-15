Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 1.6 %

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.91. 71,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.43. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $15.64.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

