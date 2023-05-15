Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.68. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 466,755 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.