Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.68. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 466,755 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 5.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.66.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
