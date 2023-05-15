Mizuho Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $47.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,796,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,080,000 after buying an additional 53,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

