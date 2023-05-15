Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 232,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,827. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $120.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

