Monetta Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.50. 1,509,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,552. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

