Monetta Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

AVGO traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $628.93. 234,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $262.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

