Monetta Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.66.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $283.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,660,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,954,691. The firm has a market cap of $701.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.14, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $292.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

