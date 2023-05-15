Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Raised by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,795 shares of company stock valued at $25,926,370 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $399.68. 36,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.36.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

