Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $186.29 million and $2.39 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00055246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 641,288,795 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.