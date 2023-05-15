MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. 28,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 247,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

