Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 17.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

