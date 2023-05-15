MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. 11,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 148,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
