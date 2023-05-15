M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MTB traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.34. 72,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

