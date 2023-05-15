Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $168,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 0.1% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $119.80. 85,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.