Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 51,653 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,653 shares during the quarter. Stellus Capital Investment accounts for approximately 0.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.41% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCM. Raymond James cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $14.89. 28,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,469. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $310.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.22%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

