Muzinich & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,359 shares during the period. Prospect Capital makes up 2.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,384,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 191,888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,830,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 267,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,538. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

