Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $97.85 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $97.85 million and approximately $479,598.36 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,488.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00321121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00559640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00429658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

