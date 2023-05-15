National Bank Financial Trims Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Target Price to C$25.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank started coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:TORXF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

