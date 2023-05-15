Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $11,800.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £118 ($147.81) and last traded at £118 ($147.81), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £118 ($147.81).
Nationwide Building Society Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.22.
Nationwide Building Society Company Profile
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
Read More
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.